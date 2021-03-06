A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Saboba constituency of the Northern Region, Joshua Yakpir Jagri, is dead.

Mr Jagri reportedly passed on on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Assemblies of God Hospital at Saboba, aged 74.

However, the cause of death is not yet known.

The father for all, as he was popularly known, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Turner Assemblies of God Church.

He was a Presiding Member of the Saboba District Assembly and also the District Director of Non-Formal Education.

Mr Jagri became the first Constituency Chairman under whom the party won the Saboba seat in 2004.

He served in various committees of the NPP in the Saboba constituency until his death and was a member of the disciplinary committee.

He was survived by a wife, Madam Comfort Ali and several children.

