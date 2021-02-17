Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs, says he has no advice to the party because he is satisfied with what is happening in the current dispensation.

According to the Social Commentator, he cannot give the NDC any strategy to adopt because he has been suspended and has no right to advise them.

“I have no advice for the NDC but the only advice I will give to New NPatriotic Party (NPP) is that they should be careful and do exactly what they preached about. I won’t give the NDC any strategy, I am satisfied with what’s happening in the current dispensation,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has cautioned the NDC to take a cue from the Akufo-Addo government and learn from the President’s vision.

READ ALSO:

Uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, made this known when asked by the host of Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem to send a word of advice to the NDC and the NPP.

Uncle Allotey, as he is widely known, in May 2020 was expelled from the NDC over what the party described as his “consistent anti-party conduct”, a situation that forced him to withdraw from all media platforms.

A statement, signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken after a National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.