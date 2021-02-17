Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has sent a message to people he referred to as faithful members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Jacobs wants such people to rally and unite supporters all around the country to build the party which he believes has been divided as a result of bad leadership.

He also expects the party to be active after the petition at the Supreme Court.

“After the election petition, I want to see those with spirited attitude bringing all the forces together, else if care is not taken danger awaits us,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

The former Central Regional Chairman said the likes of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia are no good for the party and don’t have the capability of leading the party to victory.

To him, these executives and some others are not people who foster unity and cannot bring divided members together.

He argued that people like the NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, are people who unite and can carry out such a rescue mission, hence the need for more like him to unite for this course.

He said at a point in Mr Afriyie-Ankrah’s political life, he advised him to vie for the party’s General Secretary position due to his charisma but he declined.