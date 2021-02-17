Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak, have sacked their team manager, Sahahn Quaye, Adomonline.com can confirm.

This comes on the back of the resignation of the team driver.

Adomonline.com on Tuesday reported that Mr Quaye accused a Board Member, Alhaji Akmabi of influencing and interfering in the job of former gaffer, Kosta Papic.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse in the past two weeks have dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Sabahn Quaye, team manager also gone

Assistant coach, Joseph Asare Bediako left the club citing personal reasons.

On Tuesday, the club announced parting ways with head coach, Kosta Papic just after three months of taking over the club from Edward Nii Odoom.

In addition, goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu has also relinquished his position after the departure of Papic.

Subsequently, the team manager, Sabahn Quaye has been sacked by the Phobians.

As things stand now the former African champions have dissolved their entire technical team following the Tuesday sacking of the former senior Ghana national team manager.

Meanwhile, U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been appointed by the club on an interim basis until a new gaffer is appointed.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 11th on the league with 17 points.

The supporters of the club will soon hold a press conference at the Secretariat of the club to express their anger against the board and management on how the club is being run.

The Phobians will host Ebusua Dwarf in the matchday 15 games at the Accra Sports stadium this weekend.