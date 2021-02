Musician Nautyca has announced February 26, 2021, as a release date for his new ‘drill’ song ‘Apuutor’ which features rappers Kofi Mole & Strong Man.

Ghana music has been taken over by the ‘new drill wave’ and it seems most artistes have smartly captured the wave and it is undoubtedly one of the most played trends by DJs.

Nautyca, who has caused lots of traffic with his Social Media hit single which featured Sarkodie, promises ‘Apuutor’ will make waves than his previous singles.

