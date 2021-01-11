Ghanaian musician, Nautyca, has boldly stated that he deserves the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year that will be held this year.

In a post sighted on his personal Twitter handle, Nautyca said his stance is not an empty claim, but rather evidence-based.

According to him, he put in a lot of work in the past two years in the music industry and even ended 2020 with an outstanding show #TemaHarbourCityConcert.

I deserve this years #VGMA’s new artist of the year because I did put in a lot of work for the past 2 years and even ended 2020 with an outstanding show #TemaHarbourCityconcert which pulled a massive crowd. The whole street flooded with the empire💫💪🏾#deholyempire pic.twitter.com/mv0I3IlZC4 — #jeje 💃🏽🕺🏻 (@Nautycagh) January 11, 2021

Nautyca actually made a song that featured Sarkodie and has also produced hits like ‘Dane’ with Coded, ‘Fly’ with Kelvin Boy, ‘Problem’ with Akwaboah and some others.

It’s quite understandable how he believes he has worked so much than most artistes who are also hopeful of winning in the highly-coveted category.

As readers would recall, the VGMA Best New Artiste of the Year for the 21st edition of the awards ceremony held in 2020 was won by Fameye who is only 26 years old.