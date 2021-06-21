Singer Kuami Eugene says not many will be surprised if he is crowned Artiste of the Year again at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021.

According to him, he has worked hard to prove he deserves the award saying that its possible because his numbers keep growing massively.

The VGMA Artiste of the Year 2020, speaking to KMJ at the VGMA Experience Concert, said if it comes to him, he will thank God for it, adding that, he wishes all the nominees well since they equally deserve to be winners.

MORE:

Watch the video below: