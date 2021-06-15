A video of some gun-wielding men issuing threats on social media has sparked fears among Ghanaians.

In the video which has gone viral, the young men, believed to be in their 20s, numbering four, all had guns which they were cocking.

Three of them had pistols while another had one which appeared as a locally manufactured gun.

The video, which they recorded themselves, saw them posing under a tree with motorbikes around them though their exact location is not immediately known.

One of them, amid laughter, was heard saying: We commit crimes so we can live longer.

Another said: No good advice; everybody should run.

The video has attracted mixed reactions from some Ghanaians who have chanced on it. Some expressed how unsafe the country is becoming.

Others have called on the police to track these suspected criminals and deal with them.

