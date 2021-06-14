Adomonline.com has exclusive photos of the police officer who was killed in the daylight bullion van robbery at Adedenko near James Town in Accra.

General Constable Emmanuel Osei of the national SWAT unit with service number 58449 was shot and killed by armed men who attacked a bullion van he was escorting.

He was killed together with an onlooker, Afua Badu aged about 40 who was said to have been pursued and shot for raising an alarm, according to a situational report filed by the James Town District Police Command who were the first to arrive at the scene.

Find exclusive photos of General Constable Emmanuel Osei below:

G/Cont. Emmanuel Osei