Some Ghanaians are in shock over Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri‘s latest look in a video that has popped up on social media.

In the said video, the actress is seen with a heavy backside which has got fans talking.

She was spotted in a bodycon flowery-themed mini dress as she enjoyed the company of her friends at an event.

The actress born, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, had her legs crossed, revealing her thick thighs to give fans a glimpse of the new shape.

Though Ahuofe Patri is known for her curvy shape, the latest video has left fans in shock with may speculating that it may be artificial.

Watch the video below: