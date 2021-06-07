Actress Selly Galley is back on social media with a loud thud, and has announced her presence with some sizzling photos.

The fashion goddess has been missing in action for almost a year, as rumours made rounds she was carrying her first child.

Clad in a green apparel and extra long braided hair, she captivated her fans who were anticipating her return.

She described herself as a living testimony with many emotions running through her spine.

She assured her fans she will continue from where she left off; making a name for herself in the areas of hotness, attitude and style.

After blinding her fans with series of photos, the celebrity wife dedicated her happiness to her husband, Praye Tietia whose love she said has stood the test of time.

“Your comments are massive captions for me. I just want to thank everyone so much today. So much. You’ve all been here for me in ways I cannot express right now. I want to mention so many names but for another day… Whatever I do to have such a blessed fanbase, Sellybrators , family , friends , colleagues , everyone … I pray the Lord to grant me more wisdom and strength and grace to continue to do more.

G. R. A. T. E. F. U. L.”

