Students of Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) sleep on the small floor spaces in between beds due to congestion in their dormitories.

This has made it impossible to observe social distancing protocol due to lack of adequate beds.

According to reports, the students find it extremely difficult to sleep, especially at night which is taking a toll on their academic work.

Some old students who were appalled by the situation when they visited their almar mater shared videos on social media.

During their interaction with some of the students, they said they are forced to sleep on one small bed to avoid sleeping on the bare floor.

President of Koforidua SECTECH Old Students Association, George Agyei Boateng, expressed worry about the deteriorating nature of the school.

“Since l left school in 1982, there has been very little renovation in the school. I’m really shocked at what I saw in the school under free Senior High School (SHS) police by President Akufo-Addo,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

Given the present circumstance, Mr Boateng urged the government to allow parents pay fees due to the lapses in the implementation of the free SHS policy.

Watch attached video for more: