The Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) bus involved in the fatal crash on June 29, 2024, was not insured.

The bus, carrying about 50 staff members to a funeral, crashed on a sharp curve on the Aseseeso to Somanya road in the Eastern Region.

The accident resulted in the death of a female kitchen staff member and various injuries to dozens of occupants.

In the aftermath, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, and leaders from the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) visited the bereaved family and the school to offer their condolences.

They also visited six victims still hospitalized at the Eastern Regional Hospital. The bus registered GV 84-22, was part of a fleet donated to schools by the government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) in 2022.

However, checks by Starr News revealed that, the bus had never been insured.

This was confirmed by the National Insurance Commission’s (NIC) Motor Insurance Database, which had no records of insurance for the vehicle .

The NIC office in Koforidua confirmed to Starr News that the bus had never been insured and, hence had no information in its records.

This lack of insurance means that the accident victims, including the deceased, will not benefit from any insurance package, and the vehicle will not be covered for repairs or replacement.

The situation has reignited discussions about state institutions’ adherence to the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061), which mandates that every vehicle on the road must be insured.