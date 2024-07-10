A toddler has been burnt at Kasoa Kumbe near Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality after being dumped by an unidentified mother behind a school building.

According to reports, a resident saw a black polythene bag dumped behind the school building in the community and thought it was rubbish.

The lady took the wrapped polythene bag to the refuse dump and it was subsequently set ablaze.

In an interview with Adom News, eyewitness Alhassan Abdul Razak said they realised it was a baby after it started burning.

He said they rushed there quickly but it was too late.

Abdul Alhassan Razak suspect the mother of the baby may not be from the community.

Meanwhile, the Unit Committee Chairman for Kasoa Opeikuma – Krispocity Electoral Area, Sulley Siisey, expressed shock after seeing the burnt baby boy.

ALSO READ: