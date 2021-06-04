Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has released a jaw-dropping video on social media and fans cannot keep calm over it.

In her latest online post, Miss Boakye has showed off her natural hair in a no-makeup video.

In the video, the actress was spotted in a room that appeared as a salon she went to get her hair done.

With Nigerian musician Chike’s running to you song which featured Simi playing in the background, she gave her fans a 360 of her long, silky and healthy hair.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video captioned: Natural Hair on fleek 😍😍😍. Thursday finest babe. #yaababy💕💕.

Fans have reacted massively to the video with the majority praising her for looking beautiful even without makeup.

Watch the video below: