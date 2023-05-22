Ghanaian actress and mother of three, Tracey Boakye, stole the spotlight on social media with her stunning appearance at her son’s thanksgiving service and christening.

Dressed in a captivating blue corset gown, she radiated elegance and shared a delightful video with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, as they posed for photos.

The gown was adorned with exquisite blue beads, gracefully draping from the short sleeves and embellishing the neckline in a crisscross pattern.

Tracey’s entire ensemble exuded a mesmerising glow, enhanced by a beautiful deep blue headpiece that perfectly complemented her frontal lace wig, showcasing her flawless edges.

