Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye recently shared an adorable video of herself and her all-grown-up son, and her fans cannot keep mute.

Since the birth of Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, the doting parents have been overly protective of his image until they released three never-seen photos of the lad.

In addition to the photos, Tracey also shared a touching video which showcased her bonding moment with her son.

In the video, Tracey appeared visibly proud as she spent quality time with her son, who interacted playfully with some unidentified guests.

The display of affection between Tracey Boakye and her son elicited an outpour of well-wishes from her followers, who complimented their strong connection.

