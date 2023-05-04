Actress and producer Tracey Boakye has unveiled all the secrets of her marriage with her prince charming, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

In a live video to interact with her fans, questions of her marriage kept popping up, especially allegations of snatching her husband from her colleague.

To clarify, Tracey revealed Ntiamoah is a lover of her youth, adding that they have been in an on-and-off relationship for 13 years.

While revealing that her husband wants their marriage out of public eyes, Tracey revealed that “he was my ex. We didn’t just meet and started dating. We were childhood lovers before we married. We were lovers for 13 years, broke up, and reconciled again. I met my husband way back 10 years ago.”

The mother-of-three further revealed that marriage is treating her right and she has no regrets settling for her husband.

Tracey said her husband is a God-fearing man who completes her and has created a heaven on earth for her.

She used the opportunity to urge ladies to be sure of their partners and seek advice before settling for their spouses.

