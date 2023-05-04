A trader at Dr Mensah market in Kumasi has been killed in a gory motor accident on Thursday morning.

The 51-year-old cabbage vendor, Akua Serwaa, was crushed to death when a truck loaded with second-hand clothing rammed into pedestrians at the market.

Eyewitnesses told Nhyira FM the driver of the truck, with registration GT 7452-11, lost control of the wheel due to suspected brake failure.

A young man, Pozo, who was in the market, said they sighted some traders running for their lives and followed suit after they sighted the speeding truck.

He narrated that a taxi knocked down the woman who was trading on the shoulder of the road but she couldn’t get up in time to save her life due to her weight.

The truck driver, who was also speeding, then run over and drag her over a distance, leading to her death.

The mutilated body of the deceased, who resides at Antoa in the Kwabre East District, has been sent to the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

