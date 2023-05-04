Grammy award winner, Wizkid, has showcased his undying love for his children by undergoing pain to tattoo their faces on his legs.

Despite keeping his family from public eye, Wizkid puts in efforts to prove he is an amazing dad to his four strong boys.

Netizens woke up to photos of the artiste’s decorated legs all over social media on Wednesday. He flaunted the four tattoos on his right calf.

His first son, Boluwatife Balogun, and his two younger brothers were inked together while his most recent son was inked separately.

The tattoos were inked according to their place – Boluwatife on top, Ayodeji in the middle and Zion downwards.

The tattoos are among many decorated all over his body.

READ ON