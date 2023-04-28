The latest photo shoot of Virna Michel, the stunning wife of the renowned Ghanaian actor Majid Michel, has taken the internet by storm.

As a celebrity mum and fashion influencer, she showcased stunning dresses and elegant strappy shoes that left everyone in awe.

One of her outfits was a breathtaking corseted dress, made with luxurious brocade fabric and featuring three-quarter sleeves made of transparent lace, in addition to puff sleeves.

To complete her effortlessly chic look, Virna Michel wore a pair of block heel sandals that perfectly complemented her attire.

Check the photos below:

