One driver and two passengers were lucky to have survived after their car drifted off the Takoradi-Cape-Coast highway into a nearby stream at Daboase Junction.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to Adomonline.com, the driver heading towards Accra from Takoradi on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in an attempt to swerve a pothole, got his car airborne and unfortunately somersaulted until they landed in the muddy water.

It took some of the passersby, who were mainly locals, to swim to the rescue of the travellers who were stuck in a grey Hyundai Elantra registered vehicle.

Luckily, none of them got severely injured with the locals saying the incident would have been deadly if it had occurred in the night.

They had to cut the seatbelt of the lady who was locked in the front passenger seat, subsequently, the impact of the accident activated the airbags of the saloon car.

