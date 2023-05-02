National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said there is no bad blood between him and former President John Mahama.

The former Bank of Ghana governor has said there is a good relationship between him and Mr Mahama who is also contesting the flagbearer race.

He made the disclosure in an interview on Accra-based TV3 without mincing words.

“Very good,” he responded.

Dr Duffuor, Mr Mahama and former KMA Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, are the trio contesting to lead the NDC in an election scheduled for May 13, 2023.

All the aspirants are positive about their victory with Mr Mahama tipped by many as the assumptive flagbearer.

But Dr Duffuor believes he is better placed and confident he will emerge victorious to lead the NDC to victory in December 2024.

He further pledged his commitment and loyalty to serve and support the NDC.

READ ALSO: