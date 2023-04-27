Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has hit hard at former President John Mahama.

This time, he is warning of dire consequences on Ghana should the ex-President win the 2024 elections.

Koku Anyidoho

In a Twitter post on April 26, 2023, the former NDC deputy General Secretary claimed it will be a curse on Ghana if Mr. Mahama holds the Sword of State for the third time.

He explained that, the reason the former President is seeking to return to the presidency is “greed”.

“Let’s not allow John Mahama to curse Ghana with his greedy agenda,” Mr Anyidoho tweeted.

Below is the tweet: