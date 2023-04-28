A designer, who created a kente corset dress for a bride’s traditional wedding, has faced backlash from netizens.

The video, shared by @thekingemzy, showed the bride wearing a green and gold kente corseted dress.

However, upon closer inspection, some viewers noticed that the corset did not fit properly, leading to criticism of the designer’s work.

Despite the attention the couple’s wedding received, some netizens chose to focus on the perceived poor quality of the bride’s dress.

