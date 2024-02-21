Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid has sparked a buzz on social media with reports of his extravagant gesture towards his team.

The acclaimed singer reportedly spared no expense as he splashed millions of naira on multiple Rolex wristwatches for his loyal associates.

While the viral clip did not reveal the singer’s face, it showcased the hands of an individual unboxing several Rolex wristwatches.

The caption accompanying the video left no doubt that the luxurious timepieces were procured by none other than Wizkid himself.

In the video, his staff could be heard hailing him as they described him as the “one and only, the biggest musician in Nigeria.”

His staff were besides themselves with joy as they try on the luxurious limited-edition watches.