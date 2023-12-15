Superstars, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid are among the seven Nigerians nominated for the 26th edition of the annual British Music Awards, MOBO.

The other Nigerians including Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr and Rema have been nominated for the Best African Music Act category.

Also nominated in the category are South African Tyla, Uncle Waffles from Eswatini and Cameroon’s Libianca.

The MOBO Awards is an annual celebration recognizing and honoring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

The 26th edition of the awards is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7, 2024.