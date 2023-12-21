Popular Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has finally bowed to pressure as he reveals his mother’s demise has left a void in his heart.

Wizkid lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo in August 2023, while he was away on a tour for his album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ in Europe.

For almost a month, he went missing in action and bounced back later as though everything was well.

However, his unusual social media presence and gimmicks made netizens to conclude that he may be going through psychological trauma.

True to their observations, Wizkid has publicly revealed that, his life has been meaningless since his mother’s passing.

He added that, he is learning to let the hurt and pain go so as to work hand-in-hand with God.

Also, Wizkid has been in and out of hospitals in the last months following his mother’s death.

As at Monday, he was hospitalized in a private facility in Nigeria.