Ghanaian rapper, Trigmatic has lauded colleague rapper, Sarkodie for his Rapperholic exhibition.

The Rapperholic exhibition is a collaboration between Mix Design Hub and Eagle Plug, launched to celebrate the works and story of the award-winning musician, Sarkodie.

According to Trigmatic, the exhibition is very impressive however creating an app and having people go on a virtual tour of the exhibition would be exceptional.

“Dear @sarkodie, Good job done! After the exhibition, partner with 3 or 7d artist to do a version of the exhibition. Create an app and have people go on a virtual tour! Collaboration with tech will make this a killer. I’m interested so if your mind dey let’s make it happen” he suggested in an X post.

The exhibition is currently open to the public till the 2nd of January 2024.

