Medeama Sporting Club has suffered a 3:0 defeat in their CAF Champions League campaign to leave their chances of progression in doubt.

In the matchday four games, the Ghana Premier League champions were hosted by Young Africans in Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Pacôme Zouzoua broke the deadlock for the home side in the 33rd minute to end the first part 1-0.

After recess, Bukari Nondo and Mudathir Yahya scored in the 61st and 66th minute as the home side sealed the win.

However, Medeama’s woes was compounded as striker, Jonathan Sowah, who failed to convert a penalty was sent off in the 90th minute.

Medeama, who sits bottom of Group D with four points will next face Egyptian side, Al Ahly in the matchday five games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With this convincing victory, Yanga has climbed to the second position in the group with five points, tying with leaders Al Ahly, who have also accumulated five points but have played one game less.

The scheduled clash between Al Ahly and Belouizdad in Cairo has been postponed due to Al Ahly’s participation in the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, adding further complexity to the Group D dynamics in the CAF Champions League.