BET award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie is set to host a week long exhibition event.

The event-themed “The Rebirth: A Decade of Rapperholic Exhibition” will be opened to the public today, from 11th to 16th December 2023.

The Mix Design Hub in partnership with Eagle Plug launched the exhibition to celebrate the works & story of Africa’s most influential & celebrated multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie titled ‘Rapperholic Exhibition.’

The exhibition will also host the legendary Amakye Dede tomorrow 12 December.

The event will include an exhibition tour, student tour, fireside chats, curator dialogue and a podcast session.

Watch video below: