The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said it is possible some of the 11 interdicted Senior High School (SHS) headteachers will be reinstated.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the Head of Public Relations at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, stressed these headteachers breached administrative protocols.

However, they will be engaged in the course of investigations to know the basis for their actions to inform the next decision.

“Based on the recommendation that will come from management after the investigation, if there is the need to reinstate them,” she said.

Madam Ampofo emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent a recurrence of such practices in the future.

GES following the commencement of admission process for first year SHS students has interdicted 11 headteachers of various SHSs.

The action is in connection with the collection of unauthorized fees from the students placed in their schools contrary to a directive from GES.

The outfit listed the unauthorised monies to include payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, sale of anniversary cloth among others.

The affected headteachers are at Kumasi Girls, Asanteman, Kumasi, Manso Adubia, Agric Nzema Community, Nkawie and Collins SHS.

The rest are; Berekum SHS, O’Reilly, Odomaseman and GHANASS.

