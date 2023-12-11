A Kaneshie District court has granted bail to Shalimar Abbiussi, spokesperson for the New Force.

This comes a week after she was arrested and charged with obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

The spokesperson for the New Force has been accused of obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

Ms. Shalimar has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The group has already expressed concern over the development in a December 7 press release.

The Kaneshie District court, last week, gave the prosecution a few days to conclude investigations and remanded the accused person into lawful custody to reappear today.

This morning, she was escorted to the court premises in the company of officers from the National Bureau of Investigations.

Some persons were spotted hoisting placards at the premises with the inscription ‘Justice for Shallie’ among others.

Ms Abbiusi was first seen publicly in a video announcing preparations to unveil their plan for the next election.

Among others, the video highlighted the suffering of Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo administration using recent demonstrations to question the role of leadership in addressing the concerns of the citizenry.

Ms. Abbiusi’s arbitrary detention, per the New Forces’ press release, raises serious concerns about power abuse, persecution of perceived political opponents, and multiple human rights violations.



