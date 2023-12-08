The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headteachers of O’Reilly Senior High School and Ghana Senior High School over alleged unauthorized activities.

Separate letters, dated December 6th and 7th, 2023, were issued by the Regional Education Offices of Greater Accra and Eastern Region to the respective headteachers.

Nadia Lartechoe Annan, the headmistress of O’Reilly SHS, has been directed to step aside pending an investigation into the unauthorized collection of money as part of the admission process. The letter, dated December 6th, 2023, cites the violation of the school’s Code of Conduct.

The letter states, “It has come to the notice of Management, the Collection of Unauthorized Monies at O’Reilly Senior High School as part of the admission process. Based on the above and as the Code of Conduct stipulates, you are to step aside for an investigation to be conducted.”

The letter also instructed her to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Ledzokuku, who will assume oversight responsibility during her absence.

In a separate incident, Patience Naki Mensah, the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School, has also been asked to step aside with effect from December 7th, 2023.

This follows allegations of the unauthorized sale of ceremonial cloth, tracksuits, and other items to Form One students reporting to the school.

The letter, dated December 7th, 2023, emphasizes the need for further investigation into the alleged sale of items. It states, “It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that there is an unauthorized sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: GH¢200, GH¢250. You are, therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from December 7th, 2023, for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation.”

