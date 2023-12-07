A Ghanaian lady, Afua Asantewaa who is set to break Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has explained the real reason for the challenge.

She says this is a delibrate attempt to promote Ghanaian music to the world.

“I realize the mileage this opportunity gave Nigerians even though it was through cooking, so I thought it wise that we could equally do the same using the same platforms to push Ghanaian music, it’s not a personal benefit attempt, it’s for the music industry” she shared on Daybreak Hitz.

Asantewaa will be singing only Ghanaian songs continuously for 5 days, with a five-minute break every hour.

“I will sing for five days singing only Ghanaian songs. Per the guidelines, I have a minute break after each hour and the longer you break the more deductions they make at the end of the marathon” she said.

The event will commence on December 24.

Watch full video below: