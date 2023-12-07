Gospel sensation, Celestine Donkor has shared the inspiration behind her latest song, “What Shall I Render.”

According to her, it is to thank God for saving her mother’s life.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Celestine Donkor disclosed that, her mother slipped into a coma last year, between December 19 and 28.

During this distressing period, she said her family was shuttling between hospitals to save her mother’s life.

Consequently, Celestine Donkor said she had to make a tough decision by canceling shows and refunded monies to organisers just to be with her mother who was in coma.

Thankfully, she said her mother’s health gradually improved and she regained consciousness

According to her, the experience has become a stark reminder of life fragility and the immeasurable grace of God that shines during difficult times.

Amidst the stress and anxiety, Celestine said she found solace and inspiration and wrote the song, “What Shall I Render.”

The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God for preserving her mother’s life.