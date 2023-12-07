A Wa circuit court has sentenced two persons accused of robbery to a combined prison sentence of 33 years.

The accused, Ibrahim Kassim, 30, and Salifu Dauda, 28, were brought before the court to face charges of robbing their victims at gunpoint and seizing all personal belongings.

Ibrahim Kassim, one of the accused, had previously served a 10-year prison term at the Nsawam Medium Prison for robbery.

Despite pleading guilty, the court presided over by Jonathan Avugu did not accept his plea and handed him a minimum sentence of 15 years with hard labor.

Salisu Dauda, the 28-year-old smock weaver who is the second accused in this case, was also charged with robbery.

The Wa Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Albert, reported that in October and November 2023, the two accused attacked their victims with cutlasses and shotguns, seizing their personal belongings, which included their mobile phones and money.

Ironically, one of the victims turned out to be Salisu Dauda’s girlfriend, who is the second accused in the case.

The second accused, whose girlfriend was a victim, contacted her boyfriend to report the incident. Salisu assured her that he was nearby and would assist in apprehending the suspect.

In late October 2023, he attacked another person, Abdul Warris, with a sharp knife and a shotgun while riding a motorbike and seized his phone.

Salisu Dauda was handed a minimum sentence of 18 years with hard labor after the trial.

Following the trial, Jonathan commended the police, acknowledging their commendable job apprehending the criminals.

NPP behind my removal from CPP – Nana Yaa Jantuah alleges

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as CPP General Secretary

Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals the secret to Mrs. Kyerematen’s happiness