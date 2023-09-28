The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (NPP) has explained the excitement of Patricia Christable Kyerematen following her husband’s decision to break away from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Yaa Jantuah said Mrs. Kyerematen is happy because her husband is finally free from the clutches of the NPP and the perceived maltreatment he endured.

Mrs. Kyerematen prior to her husband’s announcement of his resignation from NPP was leading the charge at the event.

She was seen chanting her husband’s name immediately he announced his resignation from NPP and decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Mrs. Kyerematen’s conduct shocked many who see her as a prim and proper just like her husband.

But Nana Yaa Jantuah said Patricia is just being a supportive wife having seen her husband’s struggles over the years.

She noted that, Alan Kyerematen’s well-being is the topmost priority of his wife thus his departure from the NPP is good riddance.

Nana Yaa Jantuah described Alan as a reserved individual who prefers not to engage in public discourse.

However, the circumstances surrounding his departure from the NPP have compelled him to break his silence and express his grievances.

“Alan’s decision should be respected, and he should be allowed to voice his concerns” the CPP scribe said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Nana Yaa Jantuah said Mr. Kyerematen’s exit could affect the NPP’s hope of breaking the 8 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Alan’s father wields significant influence in the Ashanti region, further bolstering his electoral prospects. Alan Kyerematen is a prominent figure and should not be underestimated. His departure from the NPP would impact the political landscape, potentially affecting the NPP’s “breaking the 8″ agenda” she added.