Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor says Joe Mettle cannot be described as the Greatest of All Time [GOAT] in the gospel industry.

She explained that, Mr. Mettle has not attained the feat chalked by veteran gospel musicians like Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Elder Mireku to be called a GOAT.

To Celestine Donkor, the popular musician is a young legend in the industry.

Celestine Donkor who is currently promoting her latest song with Obaapa Christy said this on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM

“I was going to mention Obaapa Christy, Tagoe Sisters, Joe Bechem and Elder Mireku, Daughters who are the earliest among the list so we need to look at the life span. Joe Mettle is great, but I don’t think he fits in the category. He is a young great artiste but to put him in that category is too much. If you give daughters a 72-hour marathon, they will nail it easily,” she added.

