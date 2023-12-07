Gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has ended the debate as she crowned Daughters of Glorious Jesus as the greatest Ghanaian gospel artistes of all time.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said their longevity and relevance in the industry give them the honour.

According to her, Daughters of Glorious Jesus were the trailblazers who paved the way for many gospel maestros to follow, adding that, their discography is out of this world.

“All the time gospel artiste in Ghana would be Daughters of Glorious Jesus because they are still relevant, their songs command power and when they get on stage they don’t disappoint. There are other legends like Obaapa Christy, Tagoe sisters, Joe Beecham and Elder Mireku, but when we look at all these names I have mentioned, Daughters were the earliest” she said.

Meanwhile, netizens in a social media debate on November 27 sparked a discussion concerning the top 10 greatest Ghanaian gospel artistes of all time.

Fans cited various factors such as vocal prowess, impact on the industry, and the timeless nature of their songs to justify their choices.

But Celestine Donkor is certain none of the gospel musicians is at par with Daughters of Glorious Jesus when it comes to mileage and craft.

