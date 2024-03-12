Renowned gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has opened up about her decision to refrain from commenting on LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter explained that, she got bad feedback after commenting on such issues.

Mrs. Donkor expressed desire to speak out on political and LGBTQ-related issues, but cited concerns about potential backlash if her opinions do not align with society.

She said to avoid trouble, musicians are now focusing on their craft to entertain their fans.

“As you have decided to share your opinion on issues of politics or LGBTQ, before you realize, some people will say you’re a musician, so you have to shut up and focus on your music career,” she explained.

“By the grace of God, we are focusing our attention solely on the music that we are doing for now,” she concluded.