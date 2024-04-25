Renowned gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has responded gracefully to her exclusion from the nominations in the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In an interview on Hitz FM, Thursday, Celestine said her snub was expected as her submission fell short of the criteria in approving nominations.

She explained that, TGMA board recognizes works released in the early months of the year under review for the selection process.

However, the song she submitted, ‘Come and See’ was released in November, just few weeks to the closing window.

Despite not getting any nominations, Celestine affirmed her support for her fellow gospel artistes.

She is throwing her weight behind Nacee, who is a contender for the ultimate Artiste of the Year category, as she expressed that a win for any gospel artiste is a triumph for the entire genre.

Celestine, in advance, extended her congratulations to all the nominees and potential awardees, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to their craft.

She emphasized her willingness to perform at the awards ceremony if given the opportunity.

Hopefully next year, she will be back to claim that which she has lost.

