The inaugural Ghana Comedy Awards took place on Saturday, April 20, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) auditorium, celebrating the outstanding contributions of comedians to the industry.
Hosted by renowned comedians such as Lekzy Decomic, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, AKA Ebenezer, and others, the event saw several comedians recognized for their talent and dedication.
Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffour, was also honored with a special honorary award for his support and contribution to the comedy industry.
The event featured vibrant performances from artists like Jupitar, Apaatse, and Alapta Wan, adding to the lively atmosphere of the evening.
Here is the full list of winners:
Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year
Tales of Nazir – Louis Cage
Tilapia the Cartoonist (Winner)
Hay Toons – Jerry Hay
Akosua the Cartoonist
Adventures of Dingo – KS STUDIOS
Abonsam Cartoons – Bright Ackwerh
Comedy Skit Act of the Year
MJ the Comedian (Winner)
Bombo Marley
David Entertainer
Vivian Gil Lawrence
Comedian Waris
Made In Ghana
Bismark the Joke
Seniorman Layla
Aka Ebenezer
Jeffery Nortey
Erquah Official
Kyekyeku
SDK Dele
Most Popular Comedian of the Year
Clemento Suarez
OB Amponsah (Winner)
Foster Romanus
Lekzy Decomic
Jacinta Ocansey
DKB
Aka Ebenezer
Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year
Jeneral Ntatia
Docter So
Clemento Suarez (Winner)
Efua Dell
William Odartey
Gideon Amoako (Ntim Nation)
Foster Romanus
Comedian of the Year
OB Amponsah
Foster Romanus
DKB
Clemento Suarez
Jacinta Ocansey
Lekzy Decomic (Winner)
Ebenezer Dwomoh
Aka Ebenezer
Comedy Actor of the Year
Enock Darko
Berma Bediide
Aka Ebenezer (Winner)
Bismark the Joke
Don Little
Jeffery Nortey
Kyekyeku
Jeneral Ntatia
Comedy Actress of the Year
Vivian Gill Lawrence
Efua Dell
Gyimidi
Maame Esi Forson
Roselyn Ngissah (Winner)
Comedy Discovery of the Year
Kwame Obed
Comedian Unknown
Papayaw Ataamle
Small Pitah
Kwaku Forty (Winner)
Comic Influencer of the Year
Comedian Waris (Winner)
Mj the Comedian
Foster Romanus
Jeneral Ntatia
Felicia Osei
Clemento Suarez
Jacinta Ocansey
Made In Ghana
Erkuah Official
OB Amponsah
SDK Dele
Comic Media Personality of the Year (Radio/TV)
Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM
Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM (Winner)
Kwame Oboadie – Adom FM
Geovani Caleb – 3fm/TV3
Papa Shamo – Onua FM
Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM
Felicia Osei – Onua FM
Oliver Kahn “Ship Dealer” – Pure FM
Mr. Katah – Pure FM
Student Comedian of the Year
Mr. Laughter – KNUST (Winner)
Comedian Oneside – HTU
Kwame Obed – BYU Pathway, Salt Lake USA (Online)
Unsung Comedian of the Year
Comedian Manuel (Winner)
Ranzy Ray
Pilato GH
Comedian Alowess
Kobby Clef
Jephter Opoku
Mr. Quist
Nsebere Gerald
Ken Decomic
Comedian Icon
Paper The Comic – Ho
Slapstick Comic Act of the Year
Sam Qweeku
Father Ankrah (Winner)
Eyiram Comedy
Official Kuwani GH
Freedom Official
Ekuarh Official
Comedy Club of the Year
Comedy Bar
2927 Comedy Club (Winner)
Paper Comedy Club – Ho
Laugh In the Golden City – Kumasi
Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online)
The Osei’s – Akwaaba Magic
Party Office – Akwaaba Magic (Winner)
Tanko Villa – Akwaaba Magic
Prophet Baddo – Lynx TV (YouTube)
Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online)
Around the World (Peace FM) – Kwabena Marfo
Asongolee Show (Dadi FM) –
WMT Show (Pluzz fm/3fm) – OB Amponsah & Lekzy
Time with the Ship Dealer (Pure FM) – BKB & The ship dealer
Half Serious Show – GH One TV (Winner)
ARH – Asaase 98.5 (Kumasi)
Female Comedian Of The Year
Jacinta Ocansey (Winner)
Comic Mc/Orator Of The Year
Okokobioko (Winner)
Comic Music Act Of The Year
Ajeezay (Winner)
Comedy Special Of The Year
Can Pain Message – Lekzy Decomic (Winner)
Comic Cartoonist/Animator Of The Year
Tilapia The Cartoonist (Winner)
Standup Comedian Of The Year
Lekzy Decomic (Winner)
Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)
Kumasi Comedy Show – E Hub
Comic & Comedy – JPS Comm & Superfam Network
Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth (Winner)
The Valentine Laughter Show – Image Bureau
The Hahaha Show (Tarkwa) – Osid Production
Alomo Gyata – Superfam Network
New Year Comedy Show – Ecstasy Entertainment
Father Bernard – Nyansapor Productions
Run for Your Wife – April Prod. & Image Bureau
Romanus Incomplete – Roman
