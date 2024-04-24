The inaugural Ghana Comedy Awards took place on Saturday, April 20, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) auditorium, celebrating the outstanding contributions of comedians to the industry.

Hosted by renowned comedians such as Lekzy Decomic, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, AKA Ebenezer, and others, the event saw several comedians recognized for their talent and dedication.

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffour, was also honored with a special honorary award for his support and contribution to the comedy industry.

The event featured vibrant performances from artists like Jupitar, Apaatse, and Alapta Wan, adding to the lively atmosphere of the evening.

Here is the full list of winners:

Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year

Tales of Nazir – Louis Cage

Tilapia the Cartoonist (Winner)

Hay Toons – Jerry Hay

Akosua the Cartoonist

Adventures of Dingo – KS STUDIOS

Abonsam Cartoons – Bright Ackwerh



Comedy Skit Act of the Year

MJ the Comedian (Winner)

Bombo Marley

David Entertainer

Vivian Gil Lawrence

Comedian Waris

Made In Ghana

Bismark the Joke

Seniorman Layla

Aka Ebenezer

Jeffery Nortey

Erquah Official

Kyekyeku

SDK Dele



Most Popular Comedian of the Year

Clemento Suarez

OB Amponsah (Winner)

Foster Romanus

Lekzy Decomic

Jacinta Ocansey

DKB

Aka Ebenezer



Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year

Jeneral Ntatia

Docter So

Clemento Suarez (Winner)

Efua Dell

William Odartey

Gideon Amoako (Ntim Nation)

Foster Romanus



Comedian of the Year

OB Amponsah

Foster Romanus

DKB

Clemento Suarez

Jacinta Ocansey

Lekzy Decomic (Winner)

Ebenezer Dwomoh

Aka Ebenezer



Comedy Actor of the Year

Enock Darko

Berma Bediide

Aka Ebenezer (Winner)

Bismark the Joke

Don Little

Jeffery Nortey

Kyekyeku

Jeneral Ntatia



Comedy Actress of the Year

Vivian Gill Lawrence

Efua Dell

Gyimidi

Maame Esi Forson

Roselyn Ngissah (Winner)



Comedy Discovery of the Year

Kwame Obed

Comedian Unknown

Papayaw Ataamle

Small Pitah

Kwaku Forty (Winner)



Comic Influencer of the Year

Comedian Waris (Winner)

Mj the Comedian

Foster Romanus

Jeneral Ntatia

Felicia Osei

Clemento Suarez

Jacinta Ocansey

Made In Ghana

Erkuah Official

OB Amponsah

SDK Dele



Comic Media Personality of the Year (Radio/TV)

Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM

Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM (Winner)

Kwame Oboadie – Adom FM

Geovani Caleb – 3fm/TV3

Papa Shamo – Onua FM

Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM

Felicia Osei – Onua FM

Oliver Kahn “Ship Dealer” – Pure FM

Mr. Katah – Pure FM



Student Comedian of the Year

Mr. Laughter – KNUST (Winner)

Comedian Oneside – HTU

Kwame Obed – BYU Pathway, Salt Lake USA (Online)



Unsung Comedian of the Year

Comedian Manuel (Winner)

Ranzy Ray

Pilato GH

Comedian Alowess

Kobby Clef

Jephter Opoku

Mr. Quist

Nsebere Gerald

Ken Decomic

Comedian Icon

Paper The Comic – Ho



Slapstick Comic Act of the Year

Sam Qweeku

Father Ankrah (Winner)

Eyiram Comedy

Official Kuwani GH

Freedom Official

Ekuarh Official



Comedy Club of the Year

Comedy Bar

2927 Comedy Club (Winner)

Paper Comedy Club – Ho

Laugh In the Golden City – Kumasi



Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online)

The Osei’s – Akwaaba Magic

Party Office – Akwaaba Magic (Winner)

Tanko Villa – Akwaaba Magic

Prophet Baddo – Lynx TV (YouTube)



Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online)

Around the World (Peace FM) – Kwabena Marfo

Asongolee Show (Dadi FM) –

WMT Show (Pluzz fm/3fm) – OB Amponsah & Lekzy

Time with the Ship Dealer (Pure FM) – BKB & The ship dealer

Half Serious Show – GH One TV (Winner)

ARH – Asaase 98.5 (Kumasi)



Female Comedian Of The Year

Jacinta Ocansey (Winner)



Comic Mc/Orator Of The Year

Okokobioko (Winner)



Comic Music Act Of The Year

Ajeezay (Winner)



Comedy Special Of The Year

Can Pain Message – Lekzy Decomic (Winner)



Comic Cartoonist/Animator Of The Year

Tilapia The Cartoonist (Winner)



Standup Comedian Of The Year

Lekzy Decomic (Winner)



Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)

Kumasi Comedy Show – E Hub

Comic & Comedy – JPS Comm & Superfam Network

Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth (Winner)

The Valentine Laughter Show – Image Bureau

The Hahaha Show (Tarkwa) – Osid Production

Alomo Gyata – Superfam Network

New Year Comedy Show – Ecstasy Entertainment

Father Bernard – Nyansapor Productions

Run for Your Wife – April Prod. & Image Bureau

Romanus Incomplete – Roman

