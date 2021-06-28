The BET Awards were back in full force Sunday night.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the network’s 21st ceremony and television broadcast featured a live audience as it honored talent across music, television, film, and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion dominated, taking home the awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “WAP,” her duet with Cardi B; and a Viewer’s Choice Award for “Savage (Remix),” her 2020 track with Beyoncé.

The legendary Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award. After Rapsody, Lil’ Kim, and MC Lyte paid tribute to her, performing her songs “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y.,” the actress and rapper accepted the award with her father, Lancelot Owens, Sr., while holding a photo of her late mother, Rita Owens.

“I’m so extremely moved, I don’t even know what to say,” Latifah said, choking up. “Let me just say that I want to thank God because God designed this whole thing to be this way. There is no way that I could have had the parents that I was born to, my father, my mother, who instilled so much in me. My family, I love you. My siblings, my best friends who ride or die with me. Whether my face is on the dirt or flying in the sky, they know me and they are there for me.”

She continued, “I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine. When we couldn’t get played on the radio and other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places, there was BET, that allowed us to be in our fullness and to shine to this night right now, right here… Be Black. Black is beautiful.”

Other highlights included Cardi B revealing her second pregnancy during a set with her husband, Migos member Offset, and Lil Nas X kissing his male dancer at the end of a fiery, Egyptian-themed, Michael Jackson-referencing performance of his No. 1 hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, and Ari Lennox also took to the stage. Lil Baby, H.E.R., Giveon, Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Naomi Osaka, and LeBron James were among the night’s winners.

DMX, who died in April, was honored in a special tribute featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and Swizz Beatz performing the late rapper’s songs. The tribute included new tracks from the artist’s posthumous album, Exodus.

See the full list of winners for the 2021 BET Awards below:

Best Album

The Weeknd, After Hours

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Nas, King’s Disease

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

WINNER: Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage and Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

WINNER: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe x Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

WINNER: SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (U.K.)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

WINNER: Bree Runway (U.K.)

Arlo Parks (U.K.)

Bramsito (France)

Elaine (South Africa)

MC Dricka (Brazil)

Ronisia (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

WINNER: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

WINNER: Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

The 2021 BET Awards aired Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.