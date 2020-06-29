It was a special night on Sunday — not only did the BET Awards mark its 20th anniversary on Sunday but the network also celebrated its 40th year on TV.
Insecure actress Amanda Seales hosted the show, which recognised top Black talents in music, sports, film, and more.
Special categories included the BET Her Award, which went to ‘Brown Skin Girl’ by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, WizKid, and Saint Jhn, for its uplifting message.
During the virtual ceremony, which also aired on CBS for the first time, Beyoncé was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award, while Jennifer Hudson stunned in a gorgeous live performance.
Here is the full list of winners below:
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
WINNER: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Kehlani
WINNER: Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
WINNER: Migos
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
WINNER: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
WINNER: Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Alright,” Fred Hammond
“I Made it Out,” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez
“Follow God,” Kanye West
WINNER: “Just for Me,” Kirk Franklin
“All in His Plan,” PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary
“Victory,” The Clark Sisters
Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
WINNER: Queen & Slim
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
WINNER: Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
WINNER: LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
“Underdog,” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn
“Melanin,” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La
“I Choose,” Layton Greene
“Tempo,” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott
“Afeni,” Rapsody ft. PJ Morton
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
WINNER: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)