It was a special night on Sunday — not only did the BET Awards mark its 20th anniversary on Sunday but the network also celebrated its 40th year on TV.

Insecure actress Amanda Seales hosted the show, which recognised top Black talents in music, sports, film, and more.

Special categories included the BET Her Award, which went to ‘Brown Skin Girl’ by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, WizKid, and Saint Jhn, for its uplifting message.

During the virtual ceremony, which also aired on CBS for the first time, Beyoncé was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award, while Jennifer Hudson stunned in a gorgeous live performance.

Here is the full list of winners below:

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

WINNER: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

WINNER: Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

WINNER: Migos

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

WINNER: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

WINNER: Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Alright,” Fred Hammond

“I Made it Out,” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez

“Follow God,” Kanye West

WINNER: “Just for Me,” Kirk Franklin

“All in His Plan,” PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary

“Victory,” The Clark Sisters

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

WINNER: Queen & Slim

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

WINNER: Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

WINNER: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

WINNER: LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET Her Award

“Underdog,” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn

“Melanin,” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La

“I Choose,” Layton Greene

“Tempo,” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott

“Afeni,” Rapsody ft. PJ Morton

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

WINNER: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)