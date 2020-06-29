Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is now a mum.

She welcomed a bouncing baby boy with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, moments go.

The actress’ elder brother shared the news on his Instagram page. Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the actress and her family.

It is indeed a moment of celebration of Nigerian actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, following the birth of their first child together.

The movie star’s brother recently took to his Instagram page to congratulate his sister and her husband.

“Officially an uncle you know? Congratulations my diamond, it’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sele,” the brother wrote.