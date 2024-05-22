Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has ventured into film making.

He is set to make his debut as an executive producer for Black Mic Mac’s upcoming film, ‘3 Cold Dishes.’

According to the Daily Post, Burna Boy will be executive producing the movie through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

The movie will be co-produced by Black Mic Mac, Ifind, Alma Prods, Asurf Films, and Martian Network.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, ‘3 Cold Dishes’ is a story set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.

In an interview with Variety, Asurf Oluseyi said “This film is a testament to the strength and resilience of its characters, and it took us blood and sweat to get it to this stage.”

The film features a star-studded cast including Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, and Brutus Richards, as well as some Ivorian and Senegalese actors.

