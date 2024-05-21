Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei popularly known as Guru has shared insights into his journey to become the SRC President at the University of Ghana, Legon.

During an interview with Kweku Adu Kumi on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show, Guru, known for his passion and dedication, expressed his determination to address critical issues affecting the student body.

“Real estate and accommodation problems are big issues at the University of Ghana,” Guru said.

He emphasized the severity of these challenges, highlighting that many students face serious struggles with transportation and accommodation, often having to perch with others until they finish school.

“I have been in the school for three years… academics is not just the way, the students must be happy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker also pointed out the inadequacies in the campus infrastructure, particularly the lack of medical facilities in student halls.

“A whole hall doesn’t have a sick bay. It should be the normal things on campus… a hall with about 4,000 students. People have to walk all the way to the clinic, a long way to the middle of the school,” he noted.

Regarding the university’s large land area, Guru questioned why there was still an accommodation problem and called for an open conversation to find solutions.

“Legon has a big land, and how do you have an accommodation problem? We have to sit down and have an open conversation. It’s something we can do.” He said.

Guru also expressed concerns about the outdated equipment and instruments in the Theatre Arts department, which are not sufficient for the number of students.

He believes that the SRC President should play a crucial role in regulating and assisting the university administration to address these issues effectively.

“The SRC president must regulate and help the administration to perform and that is why I want the position, so I can help the students,” he reiterated.

MORE: