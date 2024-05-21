After more than six decades of waiting, Ed Dwight has finally achieved his lifelong dream of space travel.

At 90 years old, he became the oldest person to journey to space aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft.

Dwight’s journey began in 1961 when he was selected by then US President John F. Kennedy as the first black astronaut candidate in the nation’s history.

However, despite his selection, NASA did not choose him for a mission, and his dream of space exploration remained unfulfilled for over 60 years.

On Sunday, that dream became a reality as Dwight soared into space aboard Blue Origin’s spacecraft.

The six-person crew embarked on a historic journey to the edge of space before safely parachuting back to Earth.

Check out the video of Ed Dwight fulfilling his space dream below:

