Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader has declared himself the winner of the weekend’s presidential election, where issues of crime and safety took centre stage among voters’ concerns.

While official results are still pending, Abinader, a former businessman, is leading by a significant margin, with over 57% of the votes counted as of Monday afternoon.

With votes tallied in over 99% of polling stations, Abinader’s victory seems imminent, although the electoral board has yet to declare a winner.

Abinader’s main rivals have already conceded defeat and congratulated him on his win. Candidate Leonel Fernandez acknowledged Abinader’s victory, stating, “Tonight I called President Luis Abinader by phone to recognize his electoral victory and wish him success in his administration.”

Similarly, Dominican politician Abel Martínez extended his wishes for success, acknowledging the country’s challenges ahead.

If confirmed, Abinader will serve until 2028. The 56-year-old leader, who first assumed office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, has overseen significant economic growth in the region.

With promises of continued development, reform, and the fight against corruption, Abinader’s administration has garnered popularity among voters.

However, his presidency faces challenges amid a political and social crisis in neighbouring Haiti.

Abinader’s administration has taken measures to secure the shared border and airspace amidst the crisis.

Additionally, accusations of stoking anti-Haitian sentiment have surfaced, leading to concerns and warnings, including from the United States embassy, about increased scrutiny faced by Black and “darker-skinned Americans” amid immigration crackdowns.

As Abinader prepares for another term in office, the Dominican Republic braces for continued economic growth under his leadership, while navigating challenges both domestically and in the broader Caribbean region.

